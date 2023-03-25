In less than 24 hours, over two thousand migrants have landed on Lampedusa. Another 267 people landed during the night, rescued by the NGO “Louise Michel” and by patrol boats of the Guardia di Finanza, while another 1,778 arrived on Friday. Over 2,200 migrants have landed in the last 24 hours. At the contrada Imbriacola hotspot, from where 525 people were transferred yesterday, there are currently more than 1,800 guests compared to a capacity on paper of just under 400 seats.

The issue also ended up occupying the political scene. The secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein he attacked the line of the Meloni government: «The one with which President Meloni returns from the European Council is a miserable budget. It is the result not only of the choices and alliances made in recent years, but also of the propaganda and Eurosceptic attitude. The Italian government remains isolated in sharing responsibility for reception, with Italy forced behind the walls of the nationalists”. Intended to also discuss the words spoken by interior minister Matteo Piantedosi at the school of the League: «There is also the attractive factor of apublic opinion which includes the acceptance of this phenomenon while other countries are intransigent in a transversal way between different political positions» he said in response to a question on why Italy is particularly affected by migratory flows.

In Lampedusa the count of arrivals did not stop this morning either: four groups of migrants were stranded after having touched down. In three cases the boats used for the crossing were not found but the men of the finance police blocked about fifty Africans on the west road. First 11 Tunisians near a campsite who said they left Madhia and paid 2,000 dinars (about 600 euros) to embark. Then the military intercepted and blocked 41 people (12 women and 6 minors) originating from the Ivory Coast, Guinea and Liberia. Instead, the carabinieri arrested another 43 migrants on the Isola dei Conigli and a 7-metre boat was seized in Cala Croce, with which 42 people from the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Cameroon and Guinea arrived. Among them also 12 women and a minor. Another 31, including 11 women and two minors, were rescued last night by the Italian fishing vessel "Cesare" which, while sailing, ran into a seven-metre small boat. Unfortunately, there have also been shipwrecks. Two small boats, in the Maltese Sar area, capsized and at least seven bodies have already been recovered by the patrol boats of the Coast Guard and the yellow flames Italian who have intervened. The Captaincy managed to rescue about ten people who are on board the rescue unit. Others, but it is not clear how many, were recovered by a Tunisian fishing boat which was in the area and which is now being escorted by the Guardia di Finanza towards the port of Lampedusa. There are also three corpses on board the fishing boat.

Meanwhile, the Tunisian coastguard said it had blocked 79 departure attempts over the past three days, rescuing 2,982 people aboard boats in distress off Sfax and Chebba. The spokesman of the Tunis National Guard specified on Facebook that between 22 and 24 March 9 bodies of people from sub-Saharan Africa were also recovered (4 adults, 4 children and a newborn), victims of unspecified shipwrecks.