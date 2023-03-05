The same day that paraded at Firenze against the alleged fascism alarmthe Fiom-Cgil became the fourth union in Ilva, the largest factory in Italy. In fact, precisely in those hours i metalworkers of Taranto they voted in the elections of rsu at the factory. And undressing there Federation of Metallurgical Workers it finished fourth, even being surpassed by USB. An unqualifiable setback for the blue overalls of the CGIL. Who ran to Florence behind the rainbow banners to divert attention from the factory defeat. And so is the current secretary of Fiom Michele De Palma the education minister began to comment instead of the problems of the metalworkers he should lead: “The statements made by the minister valditara that followed the violence against children and students show us that there is a problem in Italy. The right can be constitutional or unconstitutional – said the Fiom secretary in Florence– The minister’s statements tell us that we are at risk from a part of the right that is unconstitutional”.

Palombella’s satisfaction (Uilm)

While the secretary of the Uilm, Rocco Palombellain Taranto announced that it was the first union in Ilva: “Thanks to a total of 2,657 votes, equal to 39% among blue collar workers and 34.5% among white collar workers, the Uilm – Palombella explains – the first organization was confirmed. We thank the workers who have trusted us for thirty years, considering us their point of reference and rewarding our responsibility and daily work, our struggle and the strikes we have carried out over the years to protect the environment, employment and of an eco-sustainable industrial future”.

Second the Fim with 27%, third Usb with 17.5% and fourth Fiom with 17%.

“We must continue to work to strengthen the representation of Fiom-Cgil within the factory to achieve objectives and goals that can improve conditions inside and outside the former Ilva” said the secretary Michele De Palma, admitting defeat.

Landini prefers Schlein to the workers

For this reason instead of meeting the workers, Landini prefer to meet Conte ed Elly Schlein. “We are more than 50 thousand”, said the CGIL, while the Prefecture of Florence spoke of 12,000 presences. “Today’s is a beautiful response to those who not only kept silent, but tried to challenge the principal of the Leonardo da Vinci high school in Florence who simply did what she had to doand,” he said Maurizio Landiniduring the event, “Today is the voice of the Constitution, of democracy, of anti-fascism, of those who do not accept violence and who want to apply the Constitution and, therefore, people’s rights”said Landini, attacking those who “not only did they say nothing against the violence but they even attempted to attack those who defend the Constitution which is the same one the government has sworn by”.

These are now the watchwords of a union that has replaced i workers in flesh and blood col fascism imaginary, and to the word Work prefer basic income, minimum wage and redundancy fund.