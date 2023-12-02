Landscape legends and colorful Zhaoqing丨Tong Lixin: Stimulating the potential of water sports to help build a sports power_Guangming.com

Title: Water Sports Industry Gaining Unprecedented Momentum in China

In recent years, the sports industry in China has seen a surge in popularity, with outdoor sports such as kayaking, rowing, and paddleboarding becoming increasingly popular. According to data, the number of participants in outdoor sports nationwide has exceeded 400 million, and it is predicted that the total scale of the outdoor sports industry will exceed 3 trillion yuan by 2025.

Tong Lixin, Director of the Water Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, expressed his belief that the larger the sports venue, the more valuable the project, highlighting the potential of water sports in China. He emphasized that water sports have the ability to bring health and happiness to the public, making them an attractive option for people seeking a break from the pressures of work and life.

The distinction between niche and mass sports is evolving based on the economy and people’s understanding of sports, as more water sports become accessible to the public. Tong Lixin noted that the water environment in China has improved, creating favorable conditions for water sports, while the maintenance cost of water sports venues is relatively low, making them more accessible to the public.

Looking to the future, Tong Lixin pointed out that the General Administration of Sports will promote the opening of natural waters for water fitness sports in various places to create a better environment for the development of the water sports industry.

With a focus on the endless possibilities of water sports, Tong Lixin highlighted the need for the development of management regulations, education and training, infrastructure construction, improvement of service systems, and price guidance to promote water area development and increase participation.

In an effort to promote rowing, Tong Lixin revealed details about the upcoming China “Legend” Challenge (Boat Race), which aims to encourage more people to engage in rowing. The event is designed to promote the sport of rowing and inspire people to challenge themselves at different ages, creating a sense of “legend” through the event platform.

By diversifying the new model of “outdoor +”, the water sports industry in China aims to inject new vitality into the participation of all people and contribute to the construction of a strong sports country and a healthy China in 2035.

Overall, the water sports industry in China is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increased interest and accessibility, and it is expected to continue flourishing in the years to come.

