Belluno, 9 August 2022 – A discharge of rocks and debris has detached from the north side of Monte Pelmo, raising a high cloud of dust and touching a path that runs along the scree at the base of the rock. The roar was clearly heard between the Zoldano, the Boite Valley and the Alto Cadore. It happened around 7.30 this morning on the massif known as the “Caregon (high chair) of the Padreterno”, in the center of the Dolomites of the Val di Zoldo. Summary: Excluding the presence of victims The story: “A roar, then the cloud of poor people” What we know The precedents: the great collapse of 2011 Excluding the presence of victims The collapse affected the area between Passo Staulanza and Forcella Val D ‘Arcia, and was immediately noticed from afar, in the surrounding areas. The operators of the Val Fiorentina Alpine Rescue immediately went to the place, to exclude the presence of people involved. The first alarm came from the two refuges in the area, the Staulanza and the City of Rijeka, where mountaineers and tourists stay. The rocky material, which raised a large cloud of dust, arrived on the scree below without affecting the path and without involving people passing by, while the discharges continue. The rescues have returned, at the moment the presence of victims is excluded. Today is the last landslide in chronological order of this summer in the Dolomites, after the tragedy on the Marmolada glacier and another detachment which took place a month ago on Moiazza, in the Agordino area. This time, fate made sure there were no victims. The Pelmo is not new to collapses. On 31 August 2011, two rescuers hit by a landslide died while they were descending at 2,900 meters to reach two mountaineers who were stuck during the ascent. The story: “A roar, …