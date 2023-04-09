news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 APR – “The referee decides, we defer to his decisions. I can say that the first half was played below our means but in the second half for what we did we deserved a draw We accept the verdict on the pitch, as we always do, and I’m satisfied with the new entrants, we just missed the goal.” Thus, interviewed by Dazn, the ‘secondary’ coach of Juve Marco Landucci, who replaced the influenced Max Allegri today at the Olimpico.



Then a joke on the impact of Chiesa, who entered the current tender. “We started at the beginning of the year counting on Chiesa and Pogba – says Landucci – but in the end we never had them. Chiesa was the positive note of the evening”. “We started the second half well, it was a pity we conceded the second goal but we had our chances to equalize,” he added. But did Landucci hear Allegri at the end of the game? “He also said we had a good second half – he replies – but we could have done better in the first half”. (HANDLE).

