Lang Ping returns to the middle school campus to “help” the growth of his younger brothers and sisters-Chinanews.com Video

Lang Ping returns to the middle school campus to “help” the growth of juniors and younger sisters

Release time: 10:29, June 13, 2023 Source: China News Network

On June 12, Beijing Chen Jinglun Middle School launched the theme activity of “Let the spirit of women’s volleyball take root in Jinglun” – the theme activity of outstanding alumni returning to school. Lang Ping, an outstanding alumnus of Beijing Chen Jinglun Middle School, returned to campus and brought a wonderful “alumni lecture” to the teachers and students of the school.

“What enlightenment did the school give you that you later applied to volleyball?” “I am a member of the school handball team. I have encountered many difficulties in training, and I even thought of giving up a few times. What supports you 40 Years of love for volleyball?”… At the event, students from Chen Jinglun Middle School asked Lang Ping about the problems they encountered in their studies and life.

“Growing up will not be smooth sailing.” Lang Ping responded that sports have given her a lot of strength, from liking outdoor sports at school to entering a sports school, and then joining a professional team. During this journey of growth, it is the love of sports and volleyball. Let giving become a daily routine, and the realization of every “small goal” also allows her to continue to encourage herself, making this road more enjoyable.

The activity announced the establishment of Chen Jinglun Middle School “Lang Ping Class” and “Lang Ping Cup” volleyball league. Lang Ping guides students in volleyball training on the playground, and kicks off the first “Lang Ping Cup” volleyball league for Chen Jinglun Middle School. In the future, Chen Jinglun Middle School and schools in Chaoyang District, Beijing will further promote volleyball, so that more and more young students will fall in love with volleyball. (Reporter Xu Jing produced Le Xiaomin)

