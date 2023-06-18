Lanzhou Marathon invites African runners to start first, causing controversy | Gansu | Baiyin City | Jingtai County

In the recent marathon held in Lanzhou, some netizens discovered that the organizer invited many African runners to participate, and gave priority to domestic runners in the 50-meter start. (video screenshot)

[The Epoch Times, June 17, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) The death of 21 people in the Gansu Marathon cross-country race has aroused the attention of public opinion at home and abroad. Two years later, the local marathon was held again. In the recent marathon held in Lanzhou, some netizens discovered that the organizer invited many African runners to participate, and gave priority to domestic runners in the 50-meter start, which caused huge controversy.

According to the video posted by netizens, under a blue gantry with the words “2023 Lanzhou Marathon” written in large characters, more than 20 African runners lined up on the edge of the starting line. rush away. Tens of meters behind them, many domestic players began to catch up.

Some netizens said that although the specially invited African runners start at a certain distance first, but the competition starts from the blue starting line and the end point is the same, so it has no effect on the results; There is little interference during the process, but there are many people in the back, and the road 5 kilometers ahead is narrow, so the interference is greater.

A staff member of the Competitive Sports Section of the Lanzhou Sports Bureau told the South China Morning Post: “They have noticed the video uploaded online. In fact, Lanma has been promoted to the IAAF Gold Label event. According to relevant requirements, in order to prevent the international elite from being disturbed , it is necessary to maintain a certain buffer zone for the rest of the amateur players.”

According to Lanzhou official information, the 2023 Lanzhou Marathon will start on the morning of June 11. The start and finish points will be at the Lanzhou Olympic Sports Center. There will be 40,000 runners from 17 countries, regions and 34 provinces and municipalities across the country. Rewards for the top eight men and women range from US$40,000 to US$1,000, US$100,000 for breaking the world record (only for the first place), US$50,000 for breaking the national record (only for Chinese players, only for the first place) ), and a prize of US$10,000 (only for the first place) will be awarded for breaking the Ranma record.

In the end, three Ethiopian players won the first, second and third places in the men’s event, and the champion broke the record of the event with a time of 2 hours, 08 minutes and 57 seconds; two Ethiopian players won the first and second places in the women’s event, and one Kenyan woman won the third place. Both players broke the record for the event.

Many netizens commented: “What’s the significance of holding a marathon? Why don’t you invite foreigners to participate? It’s not formal. I personally think that the significance of holding a marathon is to let the whole people exercise, improve the physical fitness of the Chinese people, and let more people feel the fun of running.” , but now it has changed, to such an extent that it worships foreigners.”

“The spirit of sports competitions is fairness and justice. Does Lanzhou ramen make African flavor or Lanzhou ramen?”

“This competition is set up for these old peripherals. If they don’t come, it won’t be an international competition, and domestic runners won’t be able to run.”

“These African runners are all professional and come to make money. They and the organizers get what they need. The runners get money, and the local organizers get both fame and fortune. The Chinese people pay for it, and they all come to join in the fun.”

“In order to be called an international marathon, African runners are paid a lot of money to come to China to win the first place and get a high prize, and then provide convenience for African runners to start 50 meters earlier to prevent interference from crowds. It is said that these foreign runners are going around to make money. , can be seen in every competition area in China.”

Gansu mountain marathon cross-country race killed 21 people

What is still fresh in the memory of many netizens is that just two years ago, 21 participants were unfortunately killed in a cross-country marathon held in Gansu Province, which aroused strong attention at home and abroad.

On the morning of May 22, 2021, the mountain marathon 100-kilometer cross-country race and rural revitalization health run held by Jingtai County, Baiyin City, Gansu Province was held in the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Area. A total of nearly 10,000 people participated in the competition and health run, of which 172 participants participated in the 100-kilometer cross-country race.

On that day, the participants encountered extremely bad weather. Due to the lack of official emergency measures, 21 participants were killed, including many top cross-country runners in China. According to survivors, the players tried to call rescue calls, but no one answered. As a result, there was no rescue at night. “At that time, the corpse was already being dragged.”

Marathons are blooming everywhere in China, the official pushes “running economy”

According to the “News Evening Peak”, “sprinkling money” and “excess bonuses” have almost become a publicity stunt for the “Yellow River Stone Forest Mountain Marathon 100-kilometer off-road race”. The prize money of this event is very rich, the first prize has reached 15,000 yuan, the second place is 12,000 yuan, the third place is 9,000 yuan, and the top 10 are rewarded with a minimum of 2,000 yuan. For public players, as long as they finish the race, they will be rewarded with 1,600 yuan. The registration fee is 1,000 yuan.

According to external comments, compared with similar events in other developed regions, the Yellow River Stone Forest Marathon in the northwest has the highest prize money. That’s pretty tempting for the elite cross-country racers.

Current affairs commentator Chen Simin wrote an article saying that marathon events are now “blossoming everywhere” in China, and the current total output value of the relevant market should have reached the level of 100 billion. The CCP government is the driving force behind the rapid development of marathons in China. The so-called “running economy” is also a monopoly business from the Central Athletics Association to the local governments.

