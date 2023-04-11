Original title: Lao Zhan 36+6+6 Lakers capture the Jazz to lock in the 7th playoffs in the Western Conference against the Timberwolves

News on April 10, Beijing time, the final day of the NBA regular season. The Lakers at home beat the Jazz 128-117 after four quarters. Thanks to the double wins of the Clippers and Warriors, the Lakers finally locked in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves narrowly beat the Pelicans, so the Lakers will face the Timberwolves in the playoffs.

The specific scores of the four quarters are 25-31, 31-34, 39-34 and 22-29 (the Jazz are in front). The Jazz had 3 players with 20+, Dunn had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists, Olynik had 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks, Feng Tezio had 20 points and 9 rebounds, and Azubuike had 12 points and 6 rebounds. The Lakers had 7 double figures, James scored 8 three-pointers, 36 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, Russell 17 points and 5 assists, thick eyebrows 16 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 4 blocks, Beasley 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists , Reeves 12 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, Vanderbilt 12 points and 4 rebounds, Hachimura Rui 12 points and 5 rebounds.

James scored 3 three-pointers in a row to help the Lakers establish an advantage in a 13-3 start. The Jazz were all soldiers and once overtook the score, but then the Lakers took advantage of the inside to take the lead again. At the end of the first half, the Lakers led the Jazz 65-56.

The Jazz chased points in the second half, but the Lakers stabilized the situation. James has an excellent touch, and his 8 three-pointers are tied for the second highest in a single game in his career. In the end, the Lakers won at home.

Jazz starters: Dunn, Olynyk, Samanic, Abaki, Azubuike

Lakers starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reeves, Vanderbilt

