Laporta: Lewandowski is very important to us, Ronaldo’s future has nothing to do with me, that’s Manchester United’s business

Live it on July 30. A few days ago, the president of Barcelona accepted an interview with CBS and talked about the previous rumors between Barcelona and Ronaldo.

CBS: Is it true that someone recommended Ronaldo to you before you signed Lewandowski?

Laporta: Well, this type of story comes out in the summer window, there’s always a lot of it, but the ultimate truth is we want Lewandowski. We have a very good relationship with Mendes, I have known him for a long time, he is one of the best player agents, he knows how to do his job, I respect him.

In this situation, we decided to sign Lewandowski, knowing that he is crucial to our success. So we contacted Bayern and that’s the reality. Another (Cristiano Ronaldo) topic is just part of football’s “little history”, it’s a good story, but you always hear a lot of conflicting news.

CBS: So, have you considered Ronaldo?

Laporta: We signed Lewandowski, he is our main target, I don’t want to comment further.

CBS: Are you surprised that Ronaldo couldn’t find his next home?

Laporta: Cristiano Ronaldo is a great professional player, he is still in good health. He is a very ambitious and competitive player and I am sure he has a lot of options. He’s still a Manchester United player, an extraordinary club that I have a lot of respect for. Ronaldo’s future has nothing to do with me, it’s a matter of Manchester United and Ronaldo.

