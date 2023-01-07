The thoughts of Barcelona’s number one on the Super League.

Back to talking about Super League and to do so is the president of Barcelona Joan Laporta a Chain Being during ‘Què t’hi jugues!’. The number one of the Catalans addressed the delicate issue of the competition for which many clubs have pushed, to date without success, and for which Real Madrid, Juventus and, indeed, blaugrana continue to insist above all.

“In the spring there will be a decision regarding the Superleague, which will mean the same thing for clubs as the Bosman law for players. I would not agree to participate in this project if it were a closed tournament. Real Madrid, Juventus and other clubs have joined the Super League. The only thing we want to change is the management model,” he explained The door. “It should belong to the clubs, but let UEFA be at the negotiating table as another component.”

“[…] The Superlega could become a reality in 2025. Otherwise we will decide how to proceed. We will make a European competition that will compete with the Premier League. We want English clubs to join the Super League but we don’t think they will do it in the first stage. I am a supporter of domestic leagues, but, in my personal opinion, there will be a merger between the Premier League and Super League in the second stage.”

January 7, 2023

