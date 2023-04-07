



Sofia Goggia, Lara Gut and Federico Pellegrino. But also Marta Bassino, Francesco De Fabiani and Christof Innerhofer. And again Maurizio Bormolini, the Delago sisters and Mattia Casse. Spring is now knocking on doors all over Europe, but in Livigno it still feels like late winter, thanks to the presence of dozens of champions and numerous national selections, who have decided to spend these last remnants of winter in Little Tibet.

One way to make the most of the benefits of a unique microclimate and a high-profile plant offer which, combined with the recent snowfalls, are significantly lengthening the period in which it is still possible to ski on the slopes of the resort. The national selections of alpine skiing, both male and female, the blue cross-country team, the alpine snowboard team, and a selection of foreign champions, in fact, have been or will be guests on the slopes of Livigno during the month of April, before the traditional spring break, which will be followed by retreats in South America and on the glaciers.

A choice dictated not only by the presence of snow but also by its quality, still considered perfectly suitable for the technical training of the spearheads of our selections. Last opportunities to exploit, therefore, to test themselves at altitudes and on types of snow in line with what athletes regularly find in the World Cup, during the season, in the circuits of the various disciplines.

A combination that not only the great champions of winter disciplines can enjoy, but also all snow enthusiasts who, thanks to this unexpected and very welcome winter supplement, will be able to ski in Livigno until the last week of April. For all those who book at least four nights in a hotel or seven in an apartment in the affiliated facilities, they will also receive a free ski pass from the 15th of the month onwards.