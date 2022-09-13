“It is still too early to understand if Udinese has opened a cycle that can bring them back to Europe, but I know for sure that this start of momentum will entice the Pozzo family.” This is the word of Fabrizio Larini, who as sporting director lived three glorious years at Udinese from 2010 to 2013. On Sunday the former sports director came to Mapei Stadium to watch the match against Sassuolo, and not only because the Reggio Emilia stadium is just a few kilometers from his summer country residence, but above all to greet the Friulian management in person and study Sottil’s team live.

Larini, in Udine such an exciting departure had not been experienced for a long time …

“True, but I was aware of Gino Pozzo’s optimism. The owners always try not to neglect the details, to motivate the team, and I believe that these victories will also be an incentive for them, who are already trying to put all their professionals in the best working conditions ».

Is it too early to dream of returning to Europe?

«I would say yes, but now we will try to maintain these rhythms and to encourage them if possible. On the other hand, this team had an important identity also last year with a very respectable backbone, made up of the various Becao, Pereyra, Deulofeu and Walace, so it doesn’t surprise me. Indeed, I had predicted Udinese on the left side of the classic. These victories are fundamental not only for the classification, but above all for the confidence and security they bring, constituting growth factors for young people and new additions ».

Let’s try to re-read the game.

«Theoretically, the expulsion may have facilitated Udinese, but in practice Sassuolo ended well and for the bianconeri it was not easy to press without anxiety, which instead did not happen. But I would also add that I saw a good Udinese in the first half in which it was undeservedly behind ».

What is the opinion of the Juventus squad as an insider?

«It is varied, with different players depending on the needs of the coach, and all in anticipation of those young and new staff that the club has brought home and who will begin to show up in a few months. The company does not lack patience, as demonstrated many years ago when Pereyra was long awaited. In addition, the team has a lot of physical strength, a characteristic that counts more and more in today’s football. The important thing now is to always maintain the mentality and therefore the concentration, without thinking of having become phenomena ».

Sottil al Mapei changed the game by adding Beto and Samardzic …

«I remember last year when he spoiled the party at Cremonese by winning at Zini with Ascoli. I followed him and I recognize an identity in his teams, perhaps also by virtue of the ranks he has made. He ate some hard bread and now in Udine he has a club that plans and offers him all the conditions to work at his best, something that he has hardly had before ».

Beto promises to be ever more decisive …

«It has great potential and you can see that it is starting to feel good. It was right to dose it and use it in the best way ».