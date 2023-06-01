Larry Bird returns to the Indiana Pacers as a consultant. This was the announcement on Twitter of the franchise after the visit on May 12, when Bird was immortalized between coach Rick Carlisle and assistant GM Kelly Krauskopf.

Following his playing career, Larry Bird was named head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 1997, a post he held until 2000. During this time, Bird guided the Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2000, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. In 1998, Bird was named Coach of the Year.

After a stint away from the team, Bird returned to the Pacers in 2003 as president of basketball operations, a position he held until 2012, and then again from 2013 to 2017. During his time as president, Bird played a central in team lineup decisions, helping build the Pacers team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014.

He was Executive of the Year, the only player to win the player, coach and executive of the year award in NBA history.