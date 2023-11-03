Las Palmas – Atlético 2:1, Las Palmas ended the winning streak of Atlético Madrid players

Kirian Rodríguez and Benito Martínez guided Las Palmas to victory. In the end, Álvaro Morata only reduced for the guests and with seven goals he moved to the second place in the scorers’ ranking. He has the same number of hits as his teammate Antoine Griezmann, with 10 goals led by Real’s Jude Bellingham.

Spanish Football League – Round 12: Las Palmas – Atlético Madrid 2:1 (51. Kirian, 75. Ramírez – 83. Morata) 1.Real Madrid1191123:8282.Girona1191125:13283.Atlético Madrid1181226:11254.FC Barcelona1173123:12245. San Sebastian1154220:14196.Bilbao1153318:12187.Betis Sevilla1145214:15178.Vallecano1145214:15179.Las Palmas1252510:111710.Valencia1143414:131511.Pamplona1141612:161312.Villar real1133515:181213.Getafe1126313:161214.FC Sevilla1024416:151015.Cádiz1124510:161016.Mallorca1116412: 16917.Alavés112369:16918.Celta Vigo1113710:19619.Granada1113717:28620.Almería1103814:313

