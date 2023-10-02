Las Palmas – Celta | Benítez explodes against the referees: “This is football, not ping pong!”

03/10/2023 and las 00:10 CEST

Rafa Benítez harshly criticized Alberola Rojas for disallowing a goal against Celta due to a previous foul

“The game is going away because they disallowed our goal first… it’s amazing, something always happens,” he said.

Rafa Benítez, Celta coach, could not resist any longer after suffering another defeat in the final stages. UD Las Palmas overcame a 0-1 lead with two goals in the final stretch, the last one from Marc Cardona in 96′and directly accused Alberola Rojas for an annulled goal against Larsen in the first half.

In statements to DAZN at the end of the clash, Benítez stated that “it is amazing that in every game something has to happen to you.”. In football there has to be contact. They have disallowed a legal goal. “You can’t whistle those things, it can’t be.”

The Celtiña coach complained about a goal canceled in the 35th minute, with 0-0, on the scoreboard due to a previous foul doubtful before Larsen scored in the one-on-one against Valles.

He did not speak to the referee

Benítez went a little further and exclaimed: “This is football, not ping pong!” The coach was incredulous because “referees, from a room on television, can annul a play like that. I don’t need to talk to the referee, these plays cannot be whistled.”

The coach did not go into a deep analysis of the match because “How are we going to win if they take away a goal like that?“. Regarding the penalty that marked the tie, he said that “I didn’t see it, but things always happen.”

In any case, Benítez said he was satisfied “with the attitude of his players” and regretted a defeat that leaves Celta in the relegation zone.

