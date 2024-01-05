Home » Las Palmas vs Barcelona LIVE. ONLINE broadcast LaLiga 2023
Las Palmas vs FC Barcelona Matchday 19 Preview

The 2023-24 LaLiga season is set to see an exciting match between Las Palmas and FC Barcelona as Matchday 19 comes to a close this Thursday. The much-anticipated duel will take place at the Gran Canaria Stadium, but fans will be disappointed to know that Mexican player Julián Araujo will not be participating in the game.

This absence is a result of the “fear clause” that prohibits footballers on loan from FC Barcelona from playing against the team in official matches. With the absence of Araujo, the match will certainly have a different dynamic as both teams face off on the field.

Soccer fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome of this match and are anxious to see how both teams will perform. Stay tuned for the thrilling showdown between Las Palmas and FC Barcelona on Matchday 19.

