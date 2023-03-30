Home Sports LaSexta announces ‘Anatomy of…’, a new format with Mamen Mendizábal and true crime narrative
LaSexta announces 'Anatomy of…', a new format with Mamen Mendizábal and true crime narrative

LaSexta announces ‘Anatomy of…’, a new format with Mamen Mendizábal and true crime narrative

03/30/2023 at 20:26

The journalist returns to prime time with a program that will reconstruct moments of impact

Mamen Mendizabal returns to prime time on laSexta with a new project. The journalist will be in charge of ‘Anatomy of…’a space that will reconstruct moments that caused a great impact in our history using the true crime narrative.

Producciones del Barrio, the production company of Jordi Évole, is behind this format that will try to promote prime time on the green chain.

As Atresmedia details in a press release, each installment will have a careful staging and will show an exhaustive journalistic investigationwith the aim of dissecting intriguing stories so that the viewer can reconsider what really happened.

With this new programme, Mamen Mendizábal returns to prime time on laSexta, where he has previously presented other shows such as ‘Scoop’, ‘Palo y astilla’ and ‘Encuentros inesperados’.

This is ‘Anatomy of…’

What do the biggest sports fraud in the history of Spain, a failed assassination, one of the worst environmental catastrophes or the most viral hoax have in common? ‘Anatomy of…’ will put under the magnifying glass some of the most shocking cases that were in the news at the timebut of which not all the details were fully known.

It will search for the story behind the story and will do so by combining interviews with the protagonists of the stories, previously unpublished archive images and meticulous reconstructions so that the spectator relives those stories with the tension of a thriller.

