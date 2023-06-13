LASK borrows left-back Ba from Leipzig

16
LASK made the next transfer for the coming season on Tuesday with left-back Sanoussy Ba. The German U19 team player comes to Linz on loan from RB Leipzig for a year.
Ba made the leap into the professional squad of the German cup winners last season, but he only made a brief appearance in the German Bundesliga.
“With Sanoussy we’re getting a very technically gifted player. He’s two-footed, can be used in both full-back positions and therefore makes us even more variable,” said Radovan Vujanovic, LASK’s sporting director.
See also WTA Melbourne 1st Wang Qiang qualifier is defeated and Zheng Qinwen delivers eggs to win_Ava_Game Day_Meier