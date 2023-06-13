LASK borrows left-back Ba from Leipzig

LASK made the next transfer for the coming season on Tuesday with left-back Sanoussy Ba. The German U19 team player comes to Linz on loan from RB Leipzig for a year.

Ba made the leap into the professional squad of the German cup winners last season, but he only made a brief appearance in the German Bundesliga.

“With Sanoussy we’re getting a very technically gifted player. He’s two-footed, can be used in both full-back positions and therefore makes us even more variable,” said Radovan Vujanovic, LASK’s sporting director.