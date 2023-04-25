LASK coach stays on the euphoria brake

With a clear 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna on Sunday, LASK not only consolidated their third place in the championship group of the Admiral Bundesliga, but also – thanks to Salzburger Schützenhilfe – dramatically reduced the gap to Sturm Graz. Despite the chance for second place and a convincing performance against Rapid over long stretches, coach Dietmar Kühbauer remains on the brakes on the euphoria: “You shouldn’t start flying because of a win against Rapid” – especially where the weakened Hütteldorfer returned in the second half let game come back.

