Home » LASK coach stays on the euphoria brake
Sports

LASK coach stays on the euphoria brake

by admin
LASK coach stays on the euphoria brake

With a clear 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna on Sunday, LASK not only consolidated their third place in the championship group of the Admiral Bundesliga, but also – thanks to Salzburger Schützenhilfe – dramatically reduced the gap to Sturm Graz. Despite the chance for second place and a convincing performance against Rapid over long stretches, coach Dietmar Kühbauer remains on the brakes on the euphoria: “You shouldn’t start flying because of a win against Rapid” – especially where the weakened Hütteldorfer returned in the second half let game come back.

See also  Nicole Da Canal with Italy Under 19 for a double challenge with Austria

You may also like

Ime Udoka, the former Boston coach, will take...

Tottenham fired interim coach Stellini after the debacle...

Arsenal v West Ham United: FA Youth Cup...

Zhuji Liang, a fitness qigong expert in four...

Equestrian: Australian jockey crashed in races

The Warriors will try to keep Draymond Green...

What is the state of the main national...

You are Russian, get out! I have nothing...

Mourinho’s Rome collapses with Atalanta

Lukaku pardoned in the Cup: Gravina’s patch does...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy