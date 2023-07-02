Last appearance in Japan by ex-world champion Iniesta

Former world champion Andres Iniesta ended his adventure in Japan prematurely after five years. The 39-year-old Spaniard played his last game for Vissel Kobe in front of 30,000 fans on Saturday. The midfielder recently announced his departure before his contract expired in January.

Iniesta left the field in the 56th minute of the 1-1 draw against Consadole Sapporo, his first start of the season in the J1-League.

Iniesta switched to Vissel Kobe in the summer of 2018 after previously only appearing at the club for FC Barcelona. He had recently announced that he would like to return to Barca at some point.

