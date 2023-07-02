Home » Last appearance in Japan by ex-world champion Iniesta
Sports

Last appearance in Japan by ex-world champion Iniesta

by admin
Last appearance in Japan by ex-world champion Iniesta

Former world champion Andres Iniesta ended his adventure in Japan prematurely after five years. The 39-year-old Spaniard played his last game for Vissel Kobe in front of 30,000 fans on Saturday. The midfielder recently announced his departure before his contract expired in January.

Iniesta left the field in the 56th minute of the 1-1 draw against Consadole Sapporo, his first start of the season in the J1-League.

Iniesta switched to Vissel Kobe in the summer of 2018 after previously only appearing at the club for FC Barcelona. He had recently announced that he would like to return to Barca at some point.

See also  Bagnaia, a world dream He also wins at Misano and Quartararo press

You may also like

Sunday’s gossip: Hojlund, Onana, Bijlow, Tonali, Guler, Rice

Donte DiVincenzo Joins New York Knicks: A Look...

Savannah Marshall: Briton beats Franchon Crews-Dezurn to win...

Kickoff Times for El Salvador vs. Mexico Femenil...

I Rockets cedono Usman Garuba e TyTy Washington...

Halliburton Renews Contract with Pacers for 260 Million...

Drama at the start of the Tour: Unprecedented...

F1, Austrian GP: Verstappen dominates the Sprint in...

Tour de France: Yates twins put their stamp...

Siena before the Palio – Il Post

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy