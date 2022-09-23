Home Sports Last dance!Laver Cup first day schedule released, Federer teamed up with Nadal to play doubles – yqqlm
Last dance!Laver Cup first day schedule released, Federer teamed up with Nadal to play doubles – yqqlm

Original Title: The Last Dance!Laver Cup first day schedule revealed, Federer joins Nadal in doubles

On September 22, Beijing time, tennis star Federer announced on his personal social media homepage that he will play a men’s doubles match with his old rival Nadal in this week’s Laver Cup local time, and then end his career.

Federer and Nadal were once known as the greatest opponents in the history of men’s tennis. The two have staged a total of 41 “Fena finals”, of which 24 are in the final. Nadal won 24 wins, Federer won 24 times. 17 victories.

In the previous Laver Cup match, Federer had teamed up with Nadal to play doubles matches. At the pre-match press conference, Federer also said: “I’m not sure if I can handle it all, but I’ll try. So far in my career, I’ve been through some difficult moments, and I’ve had some very stressful experiences. But The game felt completely different. Playing with Rafael was really different.”

On September 23, local time, the 2022 Laver Cup will usher in the first match day. The specific schedule is as follows:

1. Men’s Singles: Casper Rudd (European Team) VS Jack Sock (World Team)

2. Men’s Singles: Stefanos Tsitsipas (European Team) VS Diego Schwarzman (World Team)

3. Men’s Singles: Andy Murray (European Team) VS Alex De Minaur (World Team)

4. Men’s Doubles: Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal (European Team) VS Jack Sock/Francis Thiafoe (World Team)

