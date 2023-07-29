“Last faction” our review

When I was still finishing reading “Più di eleven” produced by the Curva Ovest della Spal, convinced that it was the first book of an ultras group, written in the form of a novel, I soon found myself not only denied by research (actually the first such an ultras book dates back to 1984, when “Nel vento della Nord” was published Griffon Pit of Genoa), but closely joined by another work along the same lines. Definitely more current, the book in question is “last faction”, coming from the minds, pens and experiences of the Curva Furlan of Trieste.

Very minimal and (for this reason) evocative from a graphic and material point of view, the book has a soft black cover with only the words “last faction” at the bottom right. No allusions to the authors, either in single or collective name, if you prefer: if you didn’t know a priori that behind it is the brilliant direction of the Trieste ultras, it would be hard to place in a precise point, space-time , this book and its characters. The events, the characters, the streets, the emotions could be a very easy collective heritage, a lowest common denominator in which any stadium boy could be recognized, at any footballing and geographical latitude. In the same way, however, against the light, the watermark of the autobiography can be perceived, the small human or environmental detail that gives body to the idea of ​​personal experience at the basis of narrative reinvention.

Returning for a moment to purely material issues, the book is in paperback, plain paper, matt coated cover, quite simple even in the set of typographic characters chosen which give a little more to the aesthetics, just in the titles and in the drowned drop cap which replicate both the cover font. There are 126 pages divided into thirteen chapters in addition to the preface and a very short afterword to close the circle.

«For the moment stolen at the dawn of the day, for the sunsets and then the stars… the road, the usual friends, our ambition… covertly last faction» glosses the back cover, as a seal and seal of the words that run after each other in this book, heavy and precious in form and substance. In the same way but from the opposite direction, the preface helps the reader to immerse himself immediately in these atmospheres and in the almost lyrical style of the narration. On the other hand, entrusted to Domenico Mungo’s skilful pen, one could expect nothing but the best from his introduction and from him who, as a bender emulator of Virgil, leads by the hand in this dark forest of prejudices, seeking to illuminate it with the light of collective reasons, of its ideas, of its virtues, of its values ​​that are difficult to invincible for those who stop at the flat surface of things, for those who stop at cliches and bask in their own assumption ignorance of the facts.

For those familiar with Mungo’s production, without prejudice to his level and style that are difficult to replicate, the real novel that starts from the first chapter onwards, remembers him very closely or at least moves in the same groove already traced in starting with its preface. In some ways it is perhaps, if I may pass the term, a little more futurist in setting. The themes, starting with a daring escape from a roundup of the Celere after an assault on the away sector in an internal match, follow all the points dear not so much to the world of cheering as a movement, but to the single ultras and its highest aspirations.

The novel continues with the long vicissitudes of a trip to Sardinia and despite the concrete story of petty facts, there is no lack of space for the more immaterial sociology or even the “philosophy” of being ultras which are pitted through the reflections of the main character and narrator of history. I’ll be honest, as I always try to be: I was in the balance for a long time in an attempt to metabolize the prose of the book, especially in the initial stages I hesitated in the face of what seemed to me a latent and uncritical “patriotism ultras” that winked only at certain fringes of the movement, but in the long run this sensation gradually fades to favor the universality of the arguments and ideas that unites all Curva fans without distinction. Ultimately he manages to like me and convince me also because he shuns the tired rhetoric of traditionalism, when everything was better, he doesn’t oppose the indiscriminate exaltation of modern pro-hooliganistic approaches, he doesn’t give in to speculation about the future. It remains firmly anchored to the substance of things, faithfully linked to the shared and extended idea of ​​the group, in which loyalty among associates, love and the desire to defend one’s city are still the glue and engine capable of overcoming any adverse wind, allowing to the ultras world, in micro or macro, to renew itself, evolve or at least survive all the contrary forces that would like to destroy it definitively.

Not a minor problem when reading, the presence of many, really too many and annoying typos that lower the general quality and enjoyment of the book. Due, as I learn, to the haste with which it was sent to press in view of a past Curva event in which it was presented and sold to the public. All should have been superseded by a subsequent reprint with the appropriate revisions. In any case, for further information on the subject, on the cost, methods of payment, shipments, etc. the managers can be contacted directly at curvafurlan@yahoo.it. As reading under the umbrella it is undoubtedly more than recommended.

Matthew Falcone

