Last minute, Djokovic goes down in Madrid!

With a right elbow injury, the Belgrade tennis player withdraws from participating in the Mutua Madrid Open

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, the Italian Matteo Berrettini, the Croatian Marin Cilic and the Australian Nick Kyrgios will not be there either.

one day after hastily removed in the quarterfinals of the tennis tournament in Banja Luka (Bosnia Herzegovina) after losing against his compatriot Dusan Lajovic, the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic retiredthis Saturday, to play the ATP Masters 1000 in Madrid, which will be held next week.

With a right elbow injurytennis player from Belgrade withdraws from participation in the largest Spanish tournamentthe Mutua Madrid Open, which He has already won in the 2011, 2016 and 2019 editions.

In addition to Novak Djokovic, the Spanish Rafael Nadalthe Italian Matthew Berrettinithe Croatian Marin Cilic and the Australian Nick Kyrgiosall of them tennis players in the top 25 of the ATP ranking, withdrew from the list of participants of the Mutua Madrid Open. In total, the men’s main draw is already missing 15 names.

“The truth is that the preparation is oriented to Roland Garros”said the winner of twenty-two Grand slams after losing to Lajovic. Djokovic recalled what happened last year when it took him to find his best level on land. He was early eliminated from the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, lost the final in Belgrade, in the semifinals in Madrid and won in Rome, just before the start of the major in Paris.