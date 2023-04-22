Home » Last minute, Djokovic goes down in Madrid!
Sports

Last minute, Djokovic goes down in Madrid!

by admin
Last minute, Djokovic goes down in Madrid!

04/22/2023 at 2:50 p.m.

CEST


With a right elbow injury, the Belgrade tennis player withdraws from participating in the Mutua Madrid Open

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, the Italian Matteo Berrettini, the Croatian Marin Cilic and the Australian Nick Kyrgios will not be there either.

one day after hastily removed in the quarterfinals of the tennis tournament in Banja Luka (Bosnia Herzegovina) after losing against his compatriot Dusan Lajovic, the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic retiredthis Saturday, to play the ATP Masters 1000 in Madrid, which will be held next week.

With a right elbow injurytennis player from Belgrade withdraws from participation in the largest Spanish tournamentthe Mutua Madrid Open, which He has already won in the 2011, 2016 and 2019 editions.

In addition to Novak Djokovic, the Spanish Rafael Nadalthe Italian Matthew Berrettinithe Croatian Marin Cilic and the Australian Nick Kyrgiosall of them tennis players in the top 25 of the ATP ranking, withdrew from the list of participants of the Mutua Madrid Open. In total, the men’s main draw is already missing 15 names.

“The truth is that the preparation is oriented to Roland Garros”said the winner of twenty-two Grand slams after losing to Lajovic. Djokovic recalled what happened last year when it took him to find his best level on land. He was early eliminated from the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, lost the final in Belgrade, in the semifinals in Madrid and won in Rome, just before the start of the major in Paris.

See also  Monte Carlo Masters: Champion Stefanos Tsitsipas beaten by Taylor Fritz

You may also like

Juventus Naples, Allegri’s press conference. VIDEO

Women’s Champions League: Barca win semi-final first leg...

Milan: Pioli, Ibra is called up for tomorrow...

More than 300 young badminton players compete on...

2nd Bundesliga: Victory against Bielefeld – Hannover can...

Francesco Totti closes the club for coaches: no...

Soccer Bundesliga: Hertha BSC against Werder Bremen in...

MLS Footnotes: Will Shaqiri’s return light fire under...

Ѫȿ Ⱥɱ¼Ƶʾˡ–

Why FSV Mainz 05 could annoy FC Bayern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy