Cashpoint SCR Altach celebrated their first win of the season in the third round of the Admiral Bundesliga on Sunday. The selection of coach Joachim Standfest decided the duel of the only teams still without points against WSG Tirol thanks to a last-minute goal with 1:0 (0:0). Lukas Fadinger did not score the gold goal in the western derby until the 98th minute.

