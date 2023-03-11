Paris Saint-Germain celebrated a national victory after losing the round of 16 in the Champions League. The defending champions beat relegated Stade Brest in the 27th round of Ligue 1 2-1 thanks to a goal from superstar Kylian Mbappe in the 90th minute. Lionel Messi had previously staged his strike partner ideally with a pass. Leader PSG extended the lead over pursuer Olympique Marseille to eleven points.

The second-placed team only plays against RC Straßburg on Sunday. The Parisians had taken the lead as planned through Carlos Soler (37th), but faltered when Franck Honorat (43rd) equalized.

