Last-minute victory against Kaiserslautern: Bielefeld draws hope in the relegation battle

Status: 05/15/2023 00:01

Arminia Bielefeld’s hopes of staying up in the 2nd Bundesliga are alive. After five games without a win, the East Westphalians achieved a dramatic victory in injury time at 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

Due to the 2:1 (1:0) on the Betzenberg, the gap to 1. FC Nürnberg in the first non-relegation zone is only two points, the lead over the 17th table. Regensburg grew to five points. Despite the defeat, the Lauterers remain in seventh place.

Consbruch gives Bielefeld an early lead

Jomaine Consbruch had given the more active guests the lead after a quarter of an hour with a touchdown. Fabian Klos missed the chance to add a little later and was denied by keeper Andreas Luthe (21st minute). Arminia remained the more active team for a long time before the Palatinate found their way better shortly before the break.

Turbulent final minutes

After the change of sides, the game shares were balanced and FCK gradually acted more purposefully in attack. Terrence Boyd should have equalized for the hosts, but Bielefeld’s keeper Martin Fraisl defused the huge chance with a great reflex right hand (66′).

The Palatinate pressed, but only produced patchwork in front of the Bielefeld gate. Until the 88th minute: Lex-Tyger Lobinger pushed the ball over the line from close range to equalise. But Bielefeld came back in the gripping and turbulent final phase: Janni-Luca Serra scored the celebrated winning goal in injury time (90+7).

Bielefeld against Paderborn, Lautern at KSC

Next weekend, Bielefeld will play Paderborn at home for more important points in the fight against relegation (Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 1 p.m.). One day later, Kaiserslautern is a guest in Karlsruhe (1:30 p.m.).