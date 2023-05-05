Last-minute victory: Schalke lands Bigpoint in Mainz

Status: 06.05.2023 00:17

Schalke 04 took a good step towards relegation with a goal after 102 minutes. “Royal Blue” won away again – this time in Mainz and is currently 14th in the table. On Friday evening (05.05.23) the Knappen defeated the 05ers 3:2 (1:0).

Marius Bülter scored the opening goal for the self-confident Schalke team (26′), after the break Leandro Barreiro snapped after a corner (53′) and equalized for the hosts. When Mainz built up pressure in the second half of the game, S04 threw themselves in between and put themselves in front again with a remarkable move – Tom Krauß scored (60′). A free-kick from Aaron Martín brought the hosts back. Marius Bülter set the final point for coach Thomas Reis’ team with a converted penalty kick (90′ + 12′). Schalke moved up to 14th place, Mainz suffered a setback in the fight for a place in Europe and remain in eighth place.

To the live ticker: Mainz against Schalke

arrow right

31st matchday

arrow right

“We knew it was going to be a special and difficult game” said Reis to the sports show, “But if you score three goals in Mainz, then you deserve to win.”

Schalke started confidently, but goal opportunities remained scarce. Karim Onisiwo tested Alexander Schwolow in one of the few Mainz chances. But then Schalke struck: After Ludovic Ajorque lost the ball in midfield, Rodrigo Zalazar passed the ball to Bülter, who shot the ball flat and long into the right corner from around ten meters with his left.

Svensson switches during the break

Bo Svensson responded to Schalke’s strength in the first half of the game and brought on youth player Nelson Weiper for the ailing Danny da Costa. In addition, the coach changed the defense and now played with a back four. The pressure on Schalke’s back line increased immediately – and culminated in Barreiro’s equaliser: Andreas Hanche-Olsen extended a corner from the left to the right post. Barreiro lurked there and pushed the ball over the line from a very short distance.

Mainz opened up – and Schalke played that into their cards. Ajorque had just headed over the crossbar on the other side when Kenan Karaman worked his way up the right after a throw-in and then had the perfect eye – for Krauss, who had run along. Perfect pass, perfect finish.

Fighting and playfully respectable game

Both teams kept the game fighting and playful at a good level. Svensson reacted again and brought fresh forces into the game. Again with effect: A free kick followed quickly, 20 meters from the Schalke box. Aarón Martín arranged the ball and curled the ball perfectly into the left bend.

Schalke didn’t give up – the strong Robin Zentner parried a shot from Tim Skarke (80th). A pointed ball from Bülter. And again against Danny Latza (90th +1).

Penalty whistle causes angry minds

Things got heated when, late in injury time, substitute Anthony Caci from Mainz fought an intense duel with Bülter in the hosts’ penalty area. Both players – as the TV pictures show – briefly pull each other’s jerseys. Then Bülter breaks free to reach the ball while Caci keeps holding Bülter. Only after intervention by VAR Günter Perl did referee Matthias Jöllenbeck watch the scene several times on the monitor at the edge of the field – and decided on a penalty kick.

“He looks at it nine times and doesn’t see that the Schalke player has also pulled his collar – and it’s not a foul there.” railed against ARD Svensson, who apparently took his opinion very directly to the referee team, “I see that very critically.” “I didn’t see it in the game. Knowing how much is at stake here, I wanted to take the chance to watch it again for myself.” said Jöllenbeck on the sports show microphone, “According to the pictures, there was a clear and long hold. That’s why I decided to give Schalke a penalty.” And towards Svensson, Jöllenbeck said: “That has not yet been clarified with Svensson – we still have to clarify that internally.”

The fouled one turned it cool at the bottom right. According to the statistics service provider Opta, the 30-year-old striker scored the latest goal in the Bundesliga since detailed statistics began to be recorded in 2004/2005 (101 minutes and 13 seconds).

Schalke visiting the record champions

Next weekend, FC Schalke 04 will play in Munich for important points in the fight against relegation (Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). Mainz is challenged in Frankfurt at the same time.