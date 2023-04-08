Original title: Last month! The PS+ collection will be offline on May 9, don’t forget to get it

Last month! The PS+ collection will be offline on May 9, don’t forget to get it

According to news from netizens, he received an official email from Playstation, reminding him that the collection of PS+ members will be closed soon.

SIE officially announced at the beginning of February this year that PS+ member selections will be discontinued on May 9th, and there is still one month left. Before May 9th, players can receive the games in the member collection, and after the service is stopped, as long as the player is still a valid PS+ member, they can continue to play these games.

If some players haven’t claimed it yet, you might as well seize the last time.

Current PS+ Collection Lineup:

·First party

“Bloodborne”

“Days Gone”

Detroit: Become Human

“Mars”

Infamous: Second Son

“Ricky and Clank”

“The Last Guardian”

“The Last of Us: Remastered Edition”

“Until Dawn”

“Uncharted 4”

·Third party

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombie Chronicles Edition”

Crash Bandicoot: The Madness Trilogy

Fallout 4

“Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition”

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat 10

"Resident Evil 7"

