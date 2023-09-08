Last night was the official presentation of the new Ragusa Calcio

Last night, in the municipal auditorium in via Corrado Diquattro where the ultras, fans, athletes and ordinary citizens had the opportunity to applaud the new blue faces.

It was the president Giacomo Puma and the vice Emanuele Carnazza, at the table together with the new coach Giovanni Ignoffo, who started this moment which saw the presence of the mayor of Ragusa, Peppe Cassì. Among the authorities there were also the Hon. Nello Dipasquale, regional deputy, the president of the municipal council, Fabrizio Ilardo, the municipal sports councilor, Simone Digrandi, the municipal councilors Mario Chiavola and Sergio Firrincieli.

“We are ready to start this new season – underlined the Puma president – ​​and we do so mindful of the mistakes made in the last one which we will try not to repeat again. We think we have set up a highly respectable, competitive team, the right mix of experienced players and talented players, to move up the rankings as much as possible and, in any case, try to do better than our previous experience in D”. “Our goal – echoed Carnazza – was to maintain the category and we succeeded. At the same time, however, we want to create a long-term project that allows us to guarantee adequate prospects for the city, so that the first football team of Ragusa but also of the province can be followed with ever greater interest, acting as a driving force for the system local football so that it can mature more and more”.

Coach Giovanni Ignoffo, however, focused more on the technical aspects and sporting objectives to be achieved, making a very substantial commitment: “We want to try to make this city fall in love with its football team again. It is not a simple mission and we don’t know if we will succeed. But we want to try, at all costs. It is an objective, perhaps the most important, that we have set ourselves during this season.” Mayor Peppe Cassì, after the presentation of the new three club shirts, starting with the legendary blue shirt, wanted to highlight how heavy the responsibility of those who practice sport is towards those who assist, so that a correct and full attitude can always be maintained. respect for opponents. “You will carry the name of Ragusa around Italy – said the mayor, addressing the players – and I ask you to do so with the awareness of how important it is to cultivate such a role, especially towards those who follow you carefully” . Then, the presentation of the management, from the operational staff, led by general director Leonardo Carnazza, and from the technical staff, directed by Alfredo Finocchiaro, to the players’ roster. Everyone, from goalkeepers to defenders, from midfielders to forwards, had the opportunity to explain their commitment to the blue shirt, well summed up by the words of captain Simone Brugaletta who highlighted how “we will play to bring the name higher and higher of Ragusa”.

At the end, the video of the season ticket campaign was shown, edited by marketing director Davide Lo Magno and created by Federica Cascone, which moved everyone present due to the choices of images, editing and soundtrack. Meanwhile, the first championship match will take place on Sunday in Trapani. Ragusa knows that they will face a battleship and however they will do their best to try to make life difficult for the home team.