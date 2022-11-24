The Bologna facility “that makes the world tremble” was inaugurated in 1913 and closed 14 years later: the ground was not flat and it cost too much to level it. But how many stories…
The ever-present telephony sales point promises unbeatable rates. But you can’t call the past. Via Murri, outside Porta Santo Stefano, Ragno, Bologna. Here once stood an iconic stadium, the Sterlino, “Starlèn” in the Bolognese dialect. Place of the soul ground by time. Today there is an Olympic swimming pool, plus a 25m one. Total: rogue, nostalgia.