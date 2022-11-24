Home Sports Last stage: the history of the Bologna pound
Sports

Last stage: the history of the Bologna pound

by admin
Last stage: the history of the Bologna pound

The Bologna facility “that makes the world tremble” was inaugurated in 1913 and closed 14 years later: the ground was not flat and it cost too much to level it. But how many stories…

The ever-present telephony sales point promises unbeatable rates. But you can’t call the past. Via Murri, outside Porta Santo Stefano, Ragno, Bologna. Here once stood an iconic stadium, the Sterlino, “Starlèn” in the Bolognese dialect. Place of the soul ground by time. Today there is an Olympic swimming pool, plus a 25m one. Total: rogue, nostalgia.

See also  Juventus preview: the Bianconeri must-win striker has many offensive casualties worrying

You may also like

Montalto redeems himself and hopes to overturn the...

Genoa, the new ownership buys Herta Berlin

World Cup Switzerland vs Cameroon, who can win?...

The relaunch of Brando Radaelli «With my brother,...

World Cup Brazil vs Serbia, who can win...

Alto Canavese remained standing The playoffs remain close...

2022 World Cup Spain beats Costa Rica 7-0...

Germany shuts its mouth: the powerful gesture of...

World Cup Portugal vs Ghana, who can win?...

Lidia Ravera’s warning: “Let women be subjects and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy