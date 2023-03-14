Status: 03/14/2023 10:21 a.m

The Norwegian biathlon record world champion Marte Olsbu Röiseland ended her sporting career after the season.

The 32-year-old announced this at a press conference in Oslo on Tuesday. The home World Cup at Holmenkollen this weekend will be her last.

Big problems with Corona

“Biathlon will always be in my heart” , said Roiseland. Announcing her retirement is weird and sad, but also feels incredibly right. “I’m proud of what I’ve achieved. I’ve achieved more than I could have dreamed of ‘ she said, visibly touched.

At the cradle of Nordic skiing, she received the golden crystal globe for the overall World Cup victory last year, but became infected with the corona virus at the subsequent end-of-season party.

The consequences of the infection caused her major problems for many months, and she was only able to start the season after a long delay. However, she was fit in time for the World Championships and won two gold medals and one bronze medal in Oberhof.

23 Olympic and World Championship medals

The three-time Beijing Olympic champion is the most successful ski hunter of the recent past and most recently replaced Magdalena Neuner as the woman with the most gold medals at the title fights in Thuringia. Neuner had won gold a total of twelve times.

All in all, Röiseland has won seven Olympic and 17 World Championship medals. The exceptional talent is married to Sverre Olsbu Röiseland, who has been in charge of the German women’s team as assistant coach since last summer.