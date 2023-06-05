Home » Last year’s finalist Ruud is in the quarterfinals
Last year’s finalist Casper Ruud reached the quarterfinals at the French Open on Monday. The 24-year-old Norwegian defeated the strong Chilean Nicolas Jarry 7:6 (7/3) 7:5 7:5 in Paris, but needed 3:20 hours to do so. Ruud now meets either the number six seeded Dane Holger Rune or Federico Cerundolo (ARG/23).

Ruud is fourth in the clay court classic and lost in last year’s final against Rafael Nadal in his 14th French Open triumph.

Gauff, Haddad Maia and Jabeur on

There are three quarterfinalists for the women. Coco Gauff, who eliminated Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg in the second round, defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 7:5 6:2. The 19-year-old American may face Iga Swiatek in a repeat of the final in the fight for the semifinals. The top seeded Pole will meet the Ukrainian Lesia Zurenko in the evening.

The Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia had already fought her way into the quarterfinals in the third longest women’s game in Roland Garros of the professional era. After 3:51 hours, the 27-year-old was able to celebrate her 6:7 (3/7) 6:3 7:5 win against the Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo. According to the organizers, only two games by players at the clay court classic in Paris have lasted longer since 1968. The record is 4:07 hours from 1995.

Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian in a Grand Slam quarterfinal since 1968. In this she meets title contender Ons Jabeur. The Tunisian defeated American Bernarda Pera 6-3 6-1 in just 63 minutes.

More in addition in men’s and women’s tableau

See also  National: Frattesi, Scamacca and Cristante unavailable away from Coverciano

