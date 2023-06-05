Last year’s finalists meet in the quarterfinals

The world number one Iga Swiatek from Poland reached the quarter-finals at the French Open in Paris in a hurry due to the injury-related resignation of her opponent. Ukraine’s Lesja Zurenko was unable to continue playing after 31 minutes on Monday when the score was 5-1 to Swiatek. Apparently she had breathing problems.

Defending champion Swiatek has not lost a set in the tournament so far and now meets the American Coco Gauff. The two had already faced each other in last year’s final – Swiatek won 6:1 6:3. Gauff, who eliminated Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg in the second round, defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova from Slovakia in the round of 16 7:5 6:2.

Haddad Maia wins marathon match

The Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia had already fought her way into the quarterfinals in the third longest women’s game in Roland Garros of the professional era. After 3:51 hours, the 27-year-old was able to celebrate a 6:7 (3/7) 6:3 7:5 win against the Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo. According to the organizers, only two women’s games at the clay court classic in Paris have lasted longer since 1968. The record is 4:07 hours from 1995.

Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian in a Grand Slam quarterfinal since 1968. In this she meets title contender Ons Jabeur. The Tunisian defeated the American Bernarda Pera 6:3 6:1 in just 63 minutes.

