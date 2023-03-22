Status: 03/22/2023 3:39 p.m

Mentality player and problem solver: Full-back Marius Wolf should close several construction sites in the DFB team.

When DFB newcomer Marius Wolf received congratulations on his nomination from friend Kevin-Prince Boateng, the flax blossomed. “We made a joke or two” revealed the Dortmunder about the phone call with the Hertha professional and reported with a smile: “He was also happy to be able to play for another year.”

As a reminder: Boateng, like Wolf in Frankfurt at the time, said in 2018, the year Eintracht won the DFB Cup: “If Marius Wolf doesn’t become a national player, then I’ll stop.” Five years later and shortly before Boateng’s impending end of career, the time has come: Hansi Flick brought Wolf into his squad for the first time when the DFB selection restarted after the failed World Cup – and he had a lot of plans for the late appointment.

Marius Wolf (left) and Kevin-Prince Boateng (2nd from left) cheer together in the Eintracht Frankfurt jersey after the 2018 DFB Cup final.

Wolf is Flick’s eighth right-back

Wolf, after all, already 27 years old, is said to be a problem solver on the “eternal” Construction site turn right behind. Flick has already used seven (!) professionals in the position during his 19-month tenure – Wolf, in addition to whom the national coach has also appointed Stuttgart supplementary player Josha Vagnoman for the same role, should be number eight against Peru on Saturday (8:45 p.m.).

“Especially Marius on the flank deserves it because he has made good progress in the last few weeks.” said Flick about the nomination and praised it “Mentality” of the debutant who promised: “I will give 100 percent like at Dortmund, with me there is only 100 percent!” Wolf mentions that he can be there “an outstanding, indescribable feeling” .

Dead ends, heart surgery and now a national team player

After all, his way into the national team took a very tortuous path, which threatened to end in a dead end on several occasions. Sorted out in the youth in Nuremberg, banished to the second team in Hanover, awarded twice by BVB: The man with the blond braid and the mustache didn’t get anything for free. Last November, he was startled awake with atrial fibrillation, about his thoughts at that moment, he said, he was talking “d rather not” too precise: “That was not nice.”