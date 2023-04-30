Late equalizer: Erzgebirge Aue secures a point against Viktoria Köln

Status: 04/29/2023 4:18 p.m

FC Erzgebirge Aue secured a point against Viktoria Köln. After falling behind early on, the fans in the Erzgebirge Stadium had to tremble for a long time. In the end, it was the experienced Nazarov who scored the decisive goal for the 1-1 draw (0-1).

The hosts got off to a catastrophic start and conceded the goal after just four minutes. Simon Handle was completely free in the Auer penalty area and sank the ball into the far corner, which Männel couldn’t hold. It took a good 20 minutes for the violets to recover from the early shock and find their way into the game.

If something went together offensively, it was mostly through Besong, who had several chances to equalize, but failed each time to guest keeper Voll. Rosenlocher also had the 1-1 on his feet shortly before the break, but he couldn’t get past the Cologne goalkeeper either. So the Saxons went into the dressing room with a narrow 0:1 deficit.

Aue increases after the break

The hosts picked up where they left off after the break and were now a much better team. Besong (57′) and substitute Nazarov (70′) both failed to equalize. So the fans in the Erzgebirge stadium had to keep shaking. Until the 83rd minute. Nazaraov was simply knocked over by May in the penalty area and referee Franziska Wildfeuer rightly pointed to the penalty spot. Nazarov took over directly and scored the desired 1:1.

Cologne then came dangerously in front of the goal of Männel, who was unemployed in the second half. Wunderlich’s shot hit the inside post in the 89th minute and almost ruined the good mood of the purple and white supporters. But that’s how it stayed at 1:1 and a point win, with which both teams can probably live quite well.

votes on the game