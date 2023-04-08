As of: 04/08/2023 3:42 p.m

In the 2nd Bundesliga, 1. FC Nürnberg got a point against a minimalist Karlsruher SC thanks to a late penalty. Previously, FCN had only scored twice from an offside position.

On Saturday (04/08/2023) Nuremberg and KSC parted with 1: 1 (0: 1). Mikkel Kaufmann scored the opening goal for the guests (26th minute). Kwadwo Duah caused a collective sigh of relief in Nuremberg with his converted penalty kick (90+4). Karlsruhe’s Marcel Franke saw yellow-red for the previous foul on Christoph Daferner.

To the live ticker: Nuremberg against Karlsruhe

arrow right

27th matchday

arrow right

Due to the draw, Nuremberg remains in 13th place with 30 points. The advantage over the relegation rank that Jahn Regensburg occupies is four points. Karlsruhe remains eighth (36 points).

Nuremberg is working hard, KSC efficiently

The hosts got off to a good start and had more possession. The FCN managed to put pressure on the Karlsruhe team from time to time. Nuremberg suddenly celebrated a supposed goal by Kwadwo Duah, which was ruled out due to an offside position (10′).

Coach Dieter Hecking’s team was actually closer to the lead for a long time, but KSC secured it out of nowhere with their first own opportunity. Jens Castrop lost the ball on the sidelines against Marvin Wanitzek, who initiated the counterattack, which Kaufmann completed after a nice move.

James Lawrence almost equalized in the short urge phase of the defiant FCN before the break, but his header was cleared by Wanitzek on the line (42nd).

Duah first offside again, then successful

Mirroring the first round, things continued after the restart. Because at first only KSC played, set promising accents on the offensive, but was not compelling enough.

After this phase, the “clubbers” remained challenged with almost 60 percent of the ball possession shares, but often acted as unimaginatively as imprecisely. The quality of the game flattened out on both sides. Significant: Castrop ruthlessly tackled Paul Nebel, but he was still well served with a yellow card (71st).

But Nuremberg had the clearly better chances in the final phase. Bitter: Duah initially scored his second offside goal of the day (86′). But then Nuremberg could still celebrate because the Swiss striker stayed ice cold from the point.

Nuremberg in Kiel, KSC welcomes Bielefeld

On Matchday 28, 1. FC Nürnberg is a guest at Holstein Kiel (Saturday, 1 p.m.). And Karlsruher SC welcomes Arminia Bielefeld (Sunday, 1.30 p.m.).