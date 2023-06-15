Late victory against Italy: Joker Joselu shoots Spain into the Nations League final

Status: 06/15/2023 11:03 p.m

Spain advance to the Nations League final because former Bundesliga player Joselu has had an amazing international career.

Thanks to Joker Joselu and great enthusiasm for the game, Spain is chasing the title in the Nations League. Coach Luis de la Fuente’s team beat European champions Italy 2-1 (1-1) in the prestigious and high-class semifinals on Thursday and will fight against Croatia in the final (8:45 p.m.) on Sunday for the first title since the European Championship triumph eleven years.

Ex- Bundesliga striker Meet Joselu and Immobile

Yeremi Pino (4th) and ex-Bundesliga professional Joselu (88th), who came on four minutes earlier, shot Spain to victory in Enschede in the Netherlands. The ex-Dortmunder Ciro Immobile had meanwhile equalized with a hand penalty (11th) for the Squadra Azzurra.

At 33, Joselu is enjoying a late but successful national team career, scoring his third goal in three games. He only made his debut against Norway in March and scored twice in nine minutes.

The Spaniard, who was born in Stuttgart, played for TSG Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hannover 96 between 2012 and 2015. In the past La Liga season, Joselu scored 16 goals in 34 games but was still relegated with Espanyol Barcelona.

liberation for the source

Spain have reached their second Nations League final by beating Italy after losing 2-1 to France two years ago.

It was a bit of a relief for coach Luis de la Fuente seven months after taking office, having already come under pressure from a 2-0 defeat in Scotland in March. Italy now meets hosts Netherlands in the game for third place on Sunday (3:00 p.m.).

minutes of silence for Berlusconi

After a minute’s silence for the late Italian businessman and politician Silvio Berlusconi, there were no signs of fatigue for either team despite a long season. The Spaniards, who had to do without the Leipzig Cup winner Dani Olmo (muscular problems), put the Italians under pressure from the start – and were immediately rewarded. Leonardo Bonucci lost the ball in his own penalty area, Pino just had to push it in. But the Squadra Azzurra were unimpressed, after a clear handball from Robin Le Normand in the penalty area, Immobile quickly equalized.

Italy remained the more active team, a goal by Davide Frattesi (21′) was ruled out for a narrow offside position. As a result, the Spaniards became more secure on the ball, and an exchange of blows developed.

Morata and Rodrigo miss chances

After the change of sides, the Spaniards then pushed for victory, Alvaro Morata (48th) and Manchester City’s Champions League hero Rodrigo (52nd) missed the best opportunities. Both teams were looking for their way forward, Joselu had the last word and was spot on with a double deflected shot.