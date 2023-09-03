LATEMAR MOUNTAIN RACE | Sportdimontagna.com

Competing in an environmental context such as that of the Trentino Dolomites, where the rocks are transformed thanks to the colors of the enrosadira, between spiers and towers that act as a corollary to the suggestive high-altitude paths is an opportunity that does not happen every day. A stimulating opportunity offered by the fifth edition of the «Latemar Mountain Race» scheduled for Sunday 10 September in Val di Fiemme, with departure and arrival in Pampeago, a town also known for its winter ski carousel.

The organizers of Us Cornacci are working to define the final details of the race routes. Starting from the queen challenge which has a development of 25 km and 1680 meters of positive difference in altitude, and will be valid as the third and last stage of the Trentino Mountain Cup circuit. The spectacular and exciting passages are confirmed, such as the one on Monte Cornon (2,180 meters of altitude), on Monte Agnello (2,350 metres), at Passo Feudo (2,121 metres), then the transit at the highest point at the Torri di Pisa refuge (2,672 metres) with the passage to the Forcella dei Camosci (2,560 metres), from where the the long descent that leads to the Pampeago finish line at an altitude of 1,750 metres, touching the thematic path of the Latemarium. And those who have less feeling for differences in altitude can still wear the bib, participating in the trail experience version, on a route and reduced altitude difference of 15 km and 730 meters of positive difference in altitude.

From the point of view of the participants, the first confirmations have arrived, starting from the home athlete Stefano Gardener, who dreams of getting on the top step of the podium, but who will first of all have to beware of his La Sportiva team mates Georg Piazza and Lilian Angeli. In the race there will also be the listed Luigi Pomoni of the Falchi Lecco Team and the Trentino Andrea Debiasi of the Crazy Idea Team. At the moment, the challenge between the thirty women from Vigolo Vattaro Giulia Marchesoni of the Salomon Team and the Vicenza-born Martina Cumerlato of the Asics Team is proposed. In the next few weeks, there will be no shortage of other thick adhesions. Registrations are filled out and sent on the web, to the address www.latemarun.com/iscrizioni. For the Mountain Race the fee until 4 September is set at 35 euros, from 4 to 8 September it will increase to 40 euros. As for the Trail Experience, however, until 4 September the rate is fixed at 25 euros, then until 8 September at 30 euros. The cost will be increased for those who register directly on the competition field.

The organizers of the Us Cornacci, led by the president Alan Barbolini, thanks to the availability of the Ski Center Latemar will once again allow the public to be able to watch the passages at high altitude. On the day of the race, the chairlifts Agnello, Latemar and on the slope of Predazzo Gardonè and Passo Feudo will in fact be active.

The program of the weekend of running at high altitude in the ski area of ​​the Ski Center Latemar foresees the delivery of bib numbers at the competition office in Pampeago on Saturday from 2 to 6 pm, then on Sunday the same operations from 7 to 8 and the briefing at 8.30 technician. The start of both challenges will be given at 9, then at 12.30 pasta party for everyone followed by the awards and the Latemar Fest with music and entertainment thanks to the rhythms of Dj Odo.

