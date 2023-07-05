Latest transfer market news: for Juve there is the Berardi – Calcio idea

Being offered 20 million a season at 45 is a satisfaction, but BUFFON Teeth more than Saudi Arabia he thinks about retiring from football. In Parma they would like him for another twelve months, to try again the climb to the top flight but the blue legend, 2006 world champion, seems oriented to leave for family reasons and for some ailments. Meanwhile in the Saudi League, and more precisely to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, he goes BROZOVICa move that allows Inter to bet on FRATTESEwhich remains the most intricate case of these market days.

Now Roma seem to have the lead again for the midfielder who was already his in the youth academy, but the fact remains that the Giallorossi, whatever happens, don’t seem willing to insert BOVE in this negotiation, despite the insistence of Sassuolo (to whom Juventus asked for information on BERARDI) for having the boy launched by Mourinho in recent months. Still on the subject of Rome, in England they write that the Giallorossi gm Tiago Pinto is now betting on the attack GREENWOOD of Manchester United, which the English would also be willing to lend on loan. This is the 21-year-old footballer who in February this year was cleared of all the charges against him, contained in a complaint filed a year earlier by his ex-girlfriend, which included attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour. However, he also remains in the sights of the Giallorossi SCAMACCAbut there is always the problem that West Ham do not intend to sell him on a temporary basis.

And always in the matter of strikers, Galatasaray (where he probably won’t stay ICARDItempted by Juve and Milan) came forward with Fiorentina for JOVICwhile Juve is always in the order of ideas to sell VLAHOVIC if the right offer arrives. Chelsea have liked the Serbian for some time. He could also arrive in black and white Turin NANDEZ from Cagliari, while the name of ZIELINSKI it is, at least for now, a suggestion linked to the arrival of the new director Giuntoli at Juve. This manager has not yet been replaced in the Napoli home, but De Laurentiis’ emissaries are at work after receiving indications from the new coach Rudi Garcia. So I’m at work for MAXIME LOPEZ‘director’ of Sassuolo and for TOUSART, the 26-year-old whom Garcia had in Lyon and who is now at Herta Berlin. There has already been an approach between Napoli and the German club, because Hertha would like to DEMME, but they also ask for an economic adjustment in their favor. To replace Kim in defence, the ‘hottest’ names are those of the French, naturalized Spanish, THE NORMAN of Real Sociedad (which however has a clause of 40 million) and of the Japanese THAT IT DOESN’T GROW del Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Milan asked Salernitana for DIA, which in turn is on pole for FABBIAN, an Inter talent who played for Reggina this year. Sassuolo wants MILE TRADERS from Inter regardless of the Frattesi affair, while Bologna is betting on their attack ORGANIZATION. In Verona the new coach Baroni asked to do everything possible to sign SAPONARAMeanwhile, the Scottish under-21 national defender is about to arrive from Celtic in yellow and blue WELSH. Milan is defining the arrival of REINDERS from Az Alkmaar, while Monza is very close to GAGLIARDINI. In England, Guardiola asked the management of Manchester City to buy THE YOUNG of Barcelona.