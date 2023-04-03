Photo courtesy of Li Yuting’s interviewee

□Jimu news reporter of Chutian Metropolis Daily

Correspondent Cao Qionglin of Changyu

“Bow down, are you crossing the stage again!” This is what Li Yuting, a seventh-grade student of Wuhan No. 45 Middle School, often hears during training. It turned out that the girl who had just won the 50kg gold medal in the women’s juvenile group of the Hubei Provincial Youth Fighting Competition sponsored by the Hubei Provincial Sports Bureau had another identity: a Latin dancer.

“I have been practicing Latin dance since I was a child. I have learned it for 8 years. I have participated in many competitions and won some awards. I gave up two years ago.” Li Yuting said that she still likes fighting and feels that Latin dance is more tiring. My dad took me to a fight gym and she got interested in fighting.”

“At that time, I let her learn to fight because I hoped to cultivate her spirit of enduring hardships and also hoped that she would have the ability to protect herself.” Li Yuting’s father said with a smile. He did not expect this decision to make him scarred. He was her sparring partner, and as the child’s level became higher and higher, he was beaten black and blue. He said that the child’s coach is the most difficult now, because her whip leg is quite powerful now, and the coach may be injured even if she is practicing with protective gear.

Over the years, every weekend, Li Yuting has undergone 4 to 5 hours of high-intensity training, and her physical fitness has become very strong: she can do ten high-five push-ups in one go, and can skip rope for half an hour; The boxing gym hit sandbags, and the sandbags were knocked out.

One month before the competition, Li Yuting began to control her diet, eating only one egg in the morning, and no carbohydrates for lunch and dinner, and finally succeeded in losing six kilograms. She won the championship after winning 2 games in a row, and she said that she used a little trick this time, “In the first game, I visually judged that the opponent was stronger than me, so I kicked the opponent down first to vent the opponent’s momentum; The key to this game is physical fitness. I played according to the coach’s guidance and won. In short, it is still a test of mental quality and on-the-spot response.”





[Responsible editor: Yang Wei]