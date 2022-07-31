Latina, 31 July 2022 – The parenting ai parents of the little girl left in the car. This is the decision of the juvenile court of Rome which today issued a decree of urgency to suspend the parental responsibility to the couple he has abandoned his daughter in the car, in the heat and with the windows closed while they were engaged in heated discussion.

The little girl, after a few days of observation in the hospital, will be entrusted to an institute on the decision of the court for minors of Rome which has reported her parents for abandonment of minors.

The fact, according to what reported by the Tgr Lazio, occurred in Borgo Montello, fraction of Latina. Father and mother, a 40-year-old and a 38-year-old both with criminal records, were seen arguing by a shop assistant who noticed that the little girl was crying in the car with the windows closed and, to help her, she immediately called 118 and the carabinieri.

Upon their arrival, the nurses immediately transferred the child in red code to the Goretti hospital in Latina, where she was examined and it was found that fortunately she was not in danger of life. While the man accompanied the newborn to the hospital, the mother was tracked down after she walked away.