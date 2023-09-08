Latino Baseball Hall of Fame Announces 2021 Inductees: Ortiz, Beltré, Ramírez, Beltrán, and Abreu Among the Honored

Latino Baseball Hall of Fame Announces Five New Inductees

The prestigious Latino Baseball Hall of Fame organization revealed its latest inductees this Wednesday, adding five exceptional players to its esteemed list of immortals. The organization announced that David Ortiz, Adrián Beltré, Manny Ramírez, Carlos Beltrán, and Bob Abreu were the top vote earners from the esteemed voting panel.

The intense competition for the final spot came to a head between Manny Ramírez and Venezuelan player Johan Santana. Eventually, Ramírez emerged victorious, securing his well-deserved ticket to the Hall. The Dominican city of Punta Cana will be hosting the exaltation ceremony, which is scheduled to take place later this year.

The Latino Baseball Hall of Fame has specific requirements for players to be eligible for induction. These include having an exemplary career both on and off the field, retiring at least four years prior, being active for a minimum of 10 years in organized baseball, and having no convictions related to drug use. Furthermore, only three individuals from the same country can be exalted in the same year.

With the addition of Ortiz, Beltré, Ramírez, Beltrán, and Abreu, the tenth class of immortals has been established in the Latino Baseball Hall of Fame. This group marks the first set of inductees since 2018 when Mariano Rivera, Baudilio Díaz, Manuel “Manny” Mota, José Cheo Cruz, José Cardenal, and Ismael Valdez joined the prestigious ranks.

