Cross from the right by Conti, rapacious touch by the boy in the number 99 shirt and ball slipping behind Neto. January 2017: Gasperini’s Atalanta narrowly loses the eighth final of the Italian Cup but it is precisely in that match at the Allianz Stadium, at Allegri’s Juventus, that the world of Italian football discovers Emmanuel Delan Junior Latte Lath, 18 years old for a few weeks and author of the final 3-2 goal.