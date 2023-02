Luca Banchi’s qualifying path for the 2023 World Cup in Latvia ends with eleven consecutive victories, who after losing (by 1, 101-100) the debut in November 2021 against Serbia won all the matches on the way to the world championship . The last victory is today, 67-57 against Greece in Riga with 11 points each for Strautins and Leimanis. Latvia will be one of four World Cup debutants, along with Georgia, Cape Verde and South Sudan.