Latvia Shocks Spain with Upset Victory in FIBA ​​World Cup

Latvia Surprises Spain at FIBA World Cup with 74-69 Win

September 1, 2023 – In a stunning upset, the Latvian basketball team defeated Spain, the current world champion, with a score of 74-69 at the FIBA World Cup. The exciting match took place during the second round of the tournament.

Following Friday’s results, Germany, Slovenia, Lithuania, and the United States advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, while Australia, Greece, Georgia, and Montenegro were eliminated from contention for the championship.

Both Spain and Serbia, two of the favorites to reach the quarterfinals, suffered surprising defeats in the second round. They now need to win their upcoming matches to secure a spot in the top eight of the tournament.

Latvia’s victory over Spain was a remarkable performance, with the team dominating in the final period and outscoring the defending monarch by 27-11. Italy also secured a close win, defeating Serbia 78-76, with Simone Fontecchio contributing 30 points. Serbia struggled with their three-point shots, hitting only 1 of 13 attempts.

In other exciting matchups, the USA came from behind to defeat Montenegro 85-73, securing their place in the quarterfinals. Germany advanced with a convincing 100-73 victory over Georgia, while Slovenia celebrated a 91-80 triumph over Australia, led by Luka Doncic’s 20 points.

Spain, coming off an 11-game winning streak in the tournament, stumbled in the final quarter against Latvia. Davis Bertans scored 16 points, and Rodion Kurucs added 13 to lead Latvia to victory. Willy Hernangomez was the top scorer for Spain with 14 points. Spain will face Canada next, while Latvia will take on Brazil.

Italy’s win over Serbia was highlighted by Fontecchio’s impressive 30-point performance. Italy will face Puerto Rico, while Serbia will go up against the Dominican Republic.

Germany’s victory against Georgia was led by Maodo Lo’s 18 points, securing their spot in the quarterfinals. Germany will now face Slovenia, featuring Luka Doncic, in a highly anticipated matchup.

Team USA rallied and defeated Montenegro 85-73 after trailing in the first half. Anthony Edwards scored 17 points to help secure the comeback victory. The United States will face Lithuania in their next match.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 has provided thrilling games and surprising results, making it an exciting tournament for basketball fans worldwide.

