VIGEVANO

A start to the season with some problems for Vigevano, who came out of the Serie B Super Cup and struggling with the imperfect condition of two fundamental players in the game system set up by coach Paolo Piazza for the championship. «We have had too many ailments – the ducal technician reiterates – Laudoni and Peroni are still and, consequently, the preparation is not proceeding as expected. Unfortunately, not being able to train due to injuries, both run the risk of falling behind not only from an athletic point of view, but also from a tactical and technical point of view ». A gap that the whole group is feeling: “What we are doing – is the worst pre-season preparation in recent years – warns Piazza – Definitely worse than two years ago, because then there were other problems than today and we had them budgeted, including the pandemic we didn’t know how it would end. Now, also in the light of the expectations created with the result of last year (the final play off lost 3-2 with Cividale) we have not been able to do what we wanted even remotely ». Piazza has thought about possible countermeasures, also in view of the start of the championship, Sunday 2 October at PalaBasletta against Robur Varese (duo at 6 pm). “It takes patience and you have to tap into all the reservoirs of serenity. – says the coach – Presumably we will play without guard and small forward the first league games. We must try to re-enter those players, who have skipped part of the preparation. Fortunately, the two unders are proving to be reliable players: Stautmanis and Ragangin can be equated with two mature players, we took them to lengthen the rotations. Of course, over holders are another thing. If with Varese, which is a young team, you can also grant time to the 2006 class, with Pavia or Legnano it will not be so simple ». Meanwhile, tomorrow Elachem will face Lumezzane at Basletta in the last friendly pre-season (6 pm). –

Andrea Ballone