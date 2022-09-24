Home Sports Laudoni and Peroni were in trouble for the first championship matches
Sports

Laudoni and Peroni were in trouble for the first championship matches

by admin

Andrea Ballone

September 23, 2022

VIGEVANO

A start to the season with some problems for Vigevano, who came out of the Serie B Super Cup and struggling with the imperfect condition of two fundamental players in the game system set up by coach Paolo Piazza for the championship. «We have had too many ailments – the ducal technician reiterates – Laudoni and Peroni are still and, consequently, the preparation is not proceeding as expected. Unfortunately, not being able to train due to injuries, both run the risk of falling behind not only from an athletic point of view, but also from a tactical and technical point of view ». A gap that the whole group is feeling: “What we are doing – is the worst pre-season preparation in recent years – warns Piazza – Definitely worse than two years ago, because then there were other problems than today and we had them budgeted, including the pandemic we didn’t know how it would end. Now, also in the light of the expectations created with the result of last year (the final play off lost 3-2 with Cividale) we have not been able to do what we wanted even remotely ». Piazza has thought about possible countermeasures, also in view of the start of the championship, Sunday 2 October at PalaBasletta against Robur Varese (duo at 6 pm). “It takes patience and you have to tap into all the reservoirs of serenity. – says the coach – Presumably we will play without guard and small forward the first league games. We must try to re-enter those players, who have skipped part of the preparation. Fortunately, the two unders are proving to be reliable players: Stautmanis and Ragangin can be equated with two mature players, we took them to lengthen the rotations. Of course, over holders are another thing. If with Varese, which is a young team, you can also grant time to the 2006 class, with Pavia or Legnano it will not be so simple ». Meanwhile, tomorrow Elachem will face Lumezzane at Basletta in the last friendly pre-season (6 pm). –

See also  Cagliari is looking for an encore, but Empoli is scary

Andrea Ballone

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Women’s Basketball World Cup China’s loss to the...

Rowing, World Championships in Racice: Italy silver in...

Serie A, from Kvara to Radonjic: who reassessed...

La Voghe will play behind closed doors punished...

Chinese tennis “Xiaohua” Zheng Qinwen reaches the final...

Juve, Vlahovic in Belgrade to find Serbia

Chinese Super League-Eric Junior scored Yatai 2-0 Wuhan...

Italy without the World Cup needs a victory...

What is the significance of going to Iguodala...

Cycling, women’s world cup: ‘Van Vlueten wins with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy