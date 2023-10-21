Launch of Tianjin University Student Tennis Alliance Promotes Sports and Education Integration

Tianjin University Student Tennis Alliance Launched, Promoting Sports Development in Colleges and Universities

China News Service, Tianjin – The Tianjin University Student Tennis Alliance was officially launched on October 21st, along with the opening ceremony of the “Shuhua Cup” Tianjin First University Student Alliance Tennis Competition in 2023. This alliance provides a platform for college students in Tianjin to showcase their skills and interact with each other, while also contributing to the development of sports in colleges and universities.

Representatives from 26 universities and school tennis teams gathered at the launch ceremony to sign and officially establish the Tianjin University Student Tennis Alliance. Following the establishment, Li Kemin, director of the Tianjin Municipal Sports Bureau, announced the opening of the “Shuhua Cup” Tianjin’s first university student league tennis competition in 2023. To mark the occasion, tennis players from Tianjin universities played an exhibition match with champion athletes from the Tianjin Tennis Center.

The establishment of the Tianjin College Tennis Alliance aims to provide tennis enthusiasts among college students with a platform for exchanges and discussions. By integrating tennis resources from various colleges and universities, it is hoped that the alliance will enhance the level of tennis competition in Tianjin’s colleges and universities, boost the enthusiasm of college students for tennis, and promote the popularity and development of the sport in the city.

The first Tianjin University Student Alliance Tennis Competition in 2023 has officially started at the Tianjin Tennis Center. The competition comprises of the undergraduate college group, vocational college group, and high-level group, with six major categories: men’s team, women’s team, men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, and women’s doubles. Participating teams will be ranked based on their respective group scores, with the top eight advancing. The competition features the participation of 27 teams, making it one of the largest in recent years.

Tianjin has a unique advantage in cultivating a college tennis league due to its status as the center of tennis in China. The city has produced numerous famous tennis players, including Wang Qiang, Xu Yifan, Duan Yingying, Li Zhe, and Gao Xin. Tianjin Tennis has also achieved remarkable success in national and international competitions. At the 14th National Games in 2021, Tianjin Tennis won 4 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and 1 bronze medal, making history in the event. Moreover, Tianjin Tennis has won a total of 15 championships in the past five National Games and has also excelled in national team championships and individual finals championships.

Li Kemin, director of the Tianjin Municipal Sports Bureau, highlighted the world-class facilities available at the Tianjin Tennis Management Center, including 35 tennis courts and a central court that can accommodate 3,400 people. The center also features newly completed international-level indoor clay courts and a physical rehabilitation center. With the establishment of the Tianjin University Student Tennis League and the hosting of the event, Tianjin aims to deepen cooperation in sports and education and explore new models of integrated development in these areas.

The launch of the Tianjin University Student Tennis Alliance and the “Shuhua Cup” Tianjin First University Student Alliance Tennis Competition in 2023 symbolizes the city’s commitment to promoting sports among college students and furthering their development in tennis. This initiative is expected to contribute to the overall advancement of sports and education in Tianjin.

