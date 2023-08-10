Home » Lauren James: England forward given two-game Women’s World Cup ban after red card
Lauren James: England forward given two-game Women’s World Cup ban after red card

England forward Lauren James has been given a two-match ban by Fifa for her red card in the Women’s World Cup game with Nigeria.

The dismissal came with an automatic one-game ban which Fifa has increased, meaning she will miss the semi-final if England get there.

The Lionesses face Colombia in the quarter-finals on Saturday (11:30 BST).

James is England’s top scorer in the tournament, having scored three goals, as well as assisting three more, in the group stages.

The Chelsea forward apologised to Alozie on social media after the incident and promised to learn from her mistake.

After the game, England boss Sarina Wiegman said: “She is inexperienced on this stage and in a split-second lost her emotions. It isn’t something she did on purpose. She apologised and felt really bad.

“She would never want to hurt someone. She is the sweetest person I know.”

If the Lionesses are knocked out of the World Cup on Saturday, James’ ban will carry over to England’s next international fixture.

