Laurent Berger says he is opposed to any disruption of the 2024 Olympics

For several weeks now, calls have been growing on social networks to register for the recruitment campaign of 45,000 volunteers for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in order to disrupt the event from within. To this campaign, which aims in particular to denounce the conditions in which these volunteers will intervene during the summer of 2024, are now added calls to oppose the smooth running of the event in the event that the government maintains the pension reform law.

And above all, we are preparing a magnificent @Olympics village for them! #PasDeRetraitesPasDeJO… https://t.co/YFhWvCQu2i — 93Fsu (@FSU 93)

Asked about this on Monday April 17 on France 2, the secretary general of the CFDT, Laurent Berger declared himself opposed to ” what type of menace » and to “this type of action during the Olympics”. “The Olympics must be a party, it must be a magical moment for those who love sport”did he declare.

“Trade unionism has an image that has been restored in this period, it has assumed its share of responsibility, we have said things frankly, sometimes a little sharply, we have never crossed the yellow line. We come out rather grown from this period, I am not for us to bother the proper functioning of the Olympics, “ Mr. Berger added.