Laurent Blanc, coach of Olympique Lyonnais, at the microphone of Prime Video after Toulouse-Lyon (1-2) : “Did Rayan Cheki have a good match? No. In the first half he has to kill the game on his own, but he doesn’t. We also play football to win, you have to make the right gesture, at the right time, play fair, and I find that in the first half he did not play fair. In the second half, he played fair. With all the qualities he has, we expect him to do half times like that. He is still a young player, very talented. We have come a long way but we are on the right path. We always want more because he has exceptional qualities. »